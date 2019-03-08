|
MARY EILEEN FABIAN Late of Dubbo Passed 6th March, 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of Duncan. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Marie & Brad Stanford and Stephanie & Michael O'Dell. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Wednesday, 13th March 2019 commencing at 11 am and followed by interment at the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019