Mary Bernadette HAMNETT

MRS MARY BERNADETTE HAMNETT Late of Dubbo Passed away 9th February 2019 Aged 96 years Loving wife of Les (dec). Loving mother of Geraldine, Paul, Barbara, Christine and Neil and their partners. Loving Nan and Great-Nan. Mrs Hamnett's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo on Saturday 16th February 2019 commencing at 11.30am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 14, 2019
