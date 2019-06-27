|
|
MARK JOHN FURNEY Passed away 12th June 2019 Aged 40 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Amanda. Much loved father of Mia, Ella and Joe. Loving stepfather of Talia. Cherished son of Elaine & Malcolm (dec). Loving brother of Lee-Ann, Neil, Katrina and adored uncle to their children. Mark's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 2.00pm Monday 1st July 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Beyond Blue would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 27, 2019