MARIE JOAN WILLIAMS Late of Dubbo Passed away peacefully 15th February 2019 Aged 88 years Much Loved wife of Bill (Dec). Loving mother Judy, Louise and Phil. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to their families "Your memory will live in the hearts of those who love you" Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Marie's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wellington, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, commencing at 11.00am Followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 18, 2019