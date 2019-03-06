|
|
MRS MARIE ISOBEL GODWIN Late of Dubbo Formerly of "Alton Park" Mogriguy Passed away on 1st March 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly beloved wife of Henry (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Ann & Trevor Andrews, Doug & Robin Godwin, Ian & Julie Godwin and Graham & Genevieve Godwin. Cherished "Grandma" of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Godwin's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 8th March commencing at 10.30am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 6, 2019