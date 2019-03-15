Home
Margaret Verney "MARGIE" BROWN

Margaret Verney "MARGIE" BROWN Notice
MARGARET VERNEY BROWN "Margie" Passed away 11th March 2019 Aged 91 years. Late of Dubbo & formerly of Tottenham. Dearly loved wife of Geoffery (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Michael & Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of James, Alix, Georgiana & great grandmother of Stella, Fred and Primrose. Loving sister of Helen, Patsy (dec) and John. Loving aunt. A memorial service for Margie will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 19th March 2019. In Lieu of floral tributes donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 15, 2019
