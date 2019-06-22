Home
MARGARET ROSE BOLAND "MARGIE" Passed away 19th June 2019 Aged 55 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Stuart. Cherished daughter of Robert & Colleen (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of April & Nathan, Amanda & Raymond, Harry & Megan. Adored Nanna of Maci-Rose, Lara Grace, William and Paytyn. Loved sister of Catherine and Robert. Much loved by all her extended family. Margie's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Monday 24th June 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 22, 2019
