LYNETTE IRENE TOWNSEND "LYN" Passed away 5th June 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Lloyd. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Gavin & Natalie, Aaron & Emma. Adored grandmother of Isabella. Lyn's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 11th June 2019 followed by a private burial. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 8, 2019
