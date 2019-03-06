|
KEVIN JOHN O'NEILL Passed away 21st February 2019 Aged 68 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Pam (dec). Loving father of Mandy, Peter, Erin, Luke, Amy, Lee & their families. Cherished grandfather. Adored brother. Kevin's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.00pm Friday 8th March 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 6, 2019