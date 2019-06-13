Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith HOLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Charles HOLTON

Notice Condolences

Keith Charles HOLTON Notice
KEITH CHARLES HOLTON Passed away 7th June 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Audrey (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Keith Phillip (dec), Deirdre & Greg, Sharon & Peter, Marilyn & Doug. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adored uncle & brother to his family. Keith's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Monday 17th June 2019 followed by a memorial service to be held in the Presbyterian Church, Douglas Mawson Drive, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.