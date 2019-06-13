|
KEITH CHARLES HOLTON Passed away 7th June 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Audrey (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Keith Phillip (dec), Deirdre & Greg, Sharon & Peter, Marilyn & Doug. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adored uncle & brother to his family. Keith's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Monday 17th June 2019 followed by a memorial service to be held in the Presbyterian Church, Douglas Mawson Drive, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 13, 2019