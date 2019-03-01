|
KATHLEEN GREY "KATH" Passed away 24th February 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to Jenny & Stuart, John & Margaret, Tony & Sharon, Kathryn & John, Grahame (dec), Laurel (dec), Irene (dec). Precious Nan to Shallon, Talitha, Shona, Tracy, Tina, Andrew, Stacey, John, Sam, Maighan, Clayton, Amy, Kelly, Shelley and their families. Adored sister to Betty. Kath's funeral service will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, Gipps Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 5th March 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 1, 2019