Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen GREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen GREY

Notice Condolences

Kathleen GREY Notice
KATHLEEN GREY "KATH" Passed away 24th February 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to Jenny & Stuart, John & Margaret, Tony & Sharon, Kathryn & John, Grahame (dec), Laurel (dec), Irene (dec). Precious Nan to Shallon, Talitha, Shona, Tracy, Tina, Andrew, Stacey, John, Sam, Maighan, Clayton, Amy, Kelly, Shelley and their families. Adored sister to Betty. Kath's funeral service will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, Gipps Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 5th March 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.