Judith Eileen "JUDY" HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Judith Eileen "JUDY" HENDERSON Notice
JUDITH EILEEN HENDERSON "JUDY" Passed away 27th February 2019 Aged 71 years. Late of Mendooran. Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Paul (dec), Chris & Kerrin, Jenni & Billy. Cherished grandmother to Xavier, Oliver, Imogen, Georgia and Addison. Adored sister & aunt to her family. Judy's funeral service will be held in St Chad's Anglican Church, Mendooran commencing at 11.00am Monday 11th March 2019 followed by interment in the Mendooran Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 6, 2019
