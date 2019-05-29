|
|
JOYCE CLAIR UNICOMB (nee New) Late of Gatton, and formerly of Dubbo Passed away peacefully on 26th May, 2019 Aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of Leon (dec'd). Loved companion of Len. Much loved Mother of Cheryl (dec'd); Jenny and Phil Bruce; Dale and Margaret; and Mark (dec'd). Adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joyce's funeral, to be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, corner of Spencer and Railway Streets, Gatton. Service commencing at 11.30am, Friday, 31st May. Service complete at the church. "In God's Care" TS Burstow Funerals Pty Ltd Gatton 07 5468 2900
Published in Narromine News on May 29, 2019