|
|
MR JOHN WILLIAM ROCKELL Late of Dubbo Passed away on 20th April 2019 Aged 87 years Loving husband of Ann (Deceased). Loved father & father-in-law of David & Sue and Laurie & Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Ben, James, Amanda, Jessica and great grandfather of Van. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Rockell's funeral service to be held at the Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Monday 29th April 2019 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019