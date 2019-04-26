Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for John ROCKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ROCKELL

Notice Condolences

John ROCKELL Notice
MR JOHN WILLIAM ROCKELL Late of Dubbo Passed away on 20th April 2019 Aged 87 years Loving husband of Ann (Deceased). Loved father & father-in-law of David & Sue and Laurie & Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Ben, James, Amanda, Jessica and great grandfather of Van. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Rockell's funeral service to be held at the Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Monday 29th April 2019 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.