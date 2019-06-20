|
|
Mr John Reginald Butcherine Late of Dubbo Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 88 years Loving husband of Freda (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Paul & Diane, Glen & Debbie, Mark & Lesley and Bryan & Cathy. Adored grandfather of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother to Doug & Pat. Mr Butcherine's funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from June 20 to June 21, 2019