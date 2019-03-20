|
JOHN PETER NESTOR Passed away 16th March 2019 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loving father & father-in-law of Peter & Nancy, Wendy & Michael, Michael & Jeanette. Cherished grandfather of Amanda & Marty, Michael-John & Rachell, Kody & Anna, Casey, Mollie, Brodie and his 6 great grandchildren. John's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Saturday 23rd March 2019 followed by a Private family committal service at the Dubbo City Crematorium. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Lourdes Hospital, Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
