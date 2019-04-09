Home
John James "JACK" GERMON

JOHN JAMES GERMON "JACK" Passed away peacefully 6th April 2019 Late of Opal Aged Care, Rutherford Formerly of Bolwarra Heights Aged 98 years Dearly Loved husband of the late Dorothy Amelia Germon. Dearest father and father-in-law of Kathleen & Robert Neilson, Leslie (Dec'd) & Cheryl Germon, Robert & Catherine Germon. Much Loved grandfather to his grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Jack are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Thalaba Baptist Community Church, Church Road, Marshdale on Friday (12/4/2019) at 10.30am. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 9, 2019
