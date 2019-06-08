Home
JOHN IRVINE KELLEHEAR Passed away 6th June 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father & father-in-law of Terrie, Tania and Amanda & Paul. Adored grandfather, great grandfather & great great grandfather. Cherished brother of Nita, Patty, Valma and their families. John's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 12th June 2019. All returned service personnel are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 8, 2019
