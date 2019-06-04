|
JOHN DOUGLAS LEE Passed away 30th May 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Gulgong. Dearly loved son of Molly & Jack (Both Dec). Loving brother of Kerry (Dec), Pat, Shirley, Coral, Lionel, Madelene, Kevin, Joan, Liz, Coleen and their families. Adored uncle to his nieces and nephews. John's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11am, Friday 7th June 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 4, 2019