JOAN SLATTERY Passed away 30th April 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Kathleen & Paul, Maureen & Ian, Keiran & Anne, Colleen & Philip, Margaret & Ian. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Adored sister of Maureen, Margaret, Josephine (dec), Patricia (dec), Frank (dec) and their families. A requiem mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.00pm Friday 3rd May 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Cancer Council would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on May 2, 2019
