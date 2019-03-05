|
|
JOAN O'NEIL Passed away 28th February 2019 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo and formally of Sydney and Bathurst. Beloved wife of Pat (Dec) Much loved sister of Bill, John, Marie, Pat and Kay (Dec) Adored Aunt and Great Aunt of her many Nieces and Nephews. Joan's funeral service will be at the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive Dubbo. Commencing at 10.30am Thursday 7th March 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019