JOAN BAKER Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 20th March 2019 Aged 88 years Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother and mother in-law of Robert, Harold & Noella, Hedley & Jenny, Neil & Sheridan. Adored Ma to Jack, Kieran, Issacc, Cooper and Carigan. "Those you love never go away, They walk beside you everyday." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Joan's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Wellington on Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am followed by a private cremation. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 23, 2019