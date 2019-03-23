Home
H Logue & Sons Funerals
88 Percy Street
Wellington, New South Wales 2820
6845 1946
JOAN BAKER Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 20th March 2019 Aged 88 years Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother and mother in-law of Robert, Harold & Noella, Hedley & Jenny, Neil & Sheridan. Adored Ma to Jack, Kieran, Issacc, Cooper and Carigan. "Those you love never go away, They walk beside you everyday." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Joan's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Wellington on Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am followed by a private cremation. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 23, 2019
