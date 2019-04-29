|
Mrs Jansje Koot Late of Dubbo Passed away 22nd April 2019 Aged 80 years Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cristien Wallace and Sharon Koot & Peter James. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Daniel, Jared and Alex And great-grandmother of Cydi, Ayla, Jack, Evie and Cooper. Mrs Koot's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Tuesday 30th April 2019 commencing at 2pm. Mrs Koot's family request that bright colours be worn. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Dubbo Base Hospital Oncology Unit would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements for the late Mrs Jansje Koot are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 29, 2019