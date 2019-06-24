Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Janice Elena "JAN" LAMB

JANICE ELENA LAMB "JAN" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 83 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Graham (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Geoffrey, Angela & Dean. Cherished Nan of Stephanie, Brendan and Lachlan. A requiem mass to celebrate Jan's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 28th June 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 24, 2019
