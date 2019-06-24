|
JANICE ELENA LAMB "JAN" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 83 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Graham (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Geoffrey, Angela & Dean. Cherished Nan of Stephanie, Brendan and Lachlan. A requiem mass to celebrate Jan's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 28th June 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 24, 2019