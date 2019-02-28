Home
JANETTE OLIVE CLIFTON (nee Ritchie) 13.11.1941 - 26.02.2019 Loved and loving wife of Bob. Mother of Virginia and Christopher and their partners Peter and Karen. Grandmother of Chantelle, Brittany and Madison. Great grandmother of Indiana, Zaiden, Amarni, Kensi and Olly (dec). Formerly from Bathurst, Dubbo and Sydney. Jan passed away peacefully in Hobart with family by her side. Millingtons Funeral Services Pty Ltd 25 McIntyre Street Mornington TAS 7018 03 6211 4888
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 28, 2019
