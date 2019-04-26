|
|
MULLIGAN, Janet May Jean Late of Wontama Villlage, Orange and formerly of Baldry Who passed away peacefully at the Nursing Home on Friday April 19, 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Mulligan Much loved mother & mother in law of Brett & Bernie. Adored Ma to Sophie, Tamara & Hayden "In Gods Care" The cortege is appointed to leave All Saint's Anglican Church, Baldry after a service commencing at 11.30am, on Monday April 29, 2019 for interment in the Baldry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Motor Neuron Disease will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019