MRS IRIS HELLEN HODDER Late of Dubbo Passed away on 16th June 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly beloved wife of Kenneth (Bill) Deceased. Loving mother of Theresa, Janet, Bill, Barry, Linda, Ken and their families. Cherished "Nan" of her 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Hodder's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 3pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on June 19, 2019