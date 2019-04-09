Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris DAVIES

Notice Condolences

Iris DAVIES Notice
Iris Esmé Davies Passed away 5th April 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Narromine. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Heather & Jim, Russell & Respa and Barry (dec). Cherished & adored grandmother & great grandmother. Much loved sister to Audrey and Gwendoline. Iris' cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 12th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.