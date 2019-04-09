|
Iris Esmé Davies Passed away 5th April 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Narromine. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Heather & Jim, Russell & Respa and Barry (dec). Cherished & adored grandmother & great grandmother. Much loved sister to Audrey and Gwendoline. Iris' cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 12th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 9, 2019