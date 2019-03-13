|
|
HAZEL ANNIE FORREST (nee Offner) Passed away 8th March 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo. Loving wife of Les (dec). Dear mother of Beryl, Colleen and Ron. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother. Hazel's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Friday 15th March 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 13, 2019