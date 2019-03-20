Home
GWEN JONES Passed away 15th March 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Wally. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Christine, Wendy & Mark. Adored grandmother to James. Cherished sister to her family. Gwen's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Yarrandale Road & Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 22nd March 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Masonic Village Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 20, 2019
