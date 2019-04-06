|
|
Mr Gregory John Tratt Better known as "Greg" Late of Dubbo Passed away 3rd April 2019 Aged 80 years Beloved husband of Pat. Cherished father of his 5 children. Loved grandfather, father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law to his family. Mr Tratt's funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private burial. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019