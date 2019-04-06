Home
Services
Shakespeare Funerals & Cremations
94 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory TRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory John TRATT

Notice Condolences

Gregory John TRATT Notice
Mr Gregory John Tratt Better known as "Greg" Late of Dubbo Passed away 3rd April 2019 Aged 80 years Beloved husband of Pat. Cherished father of his 5 children. Loved grandfather, father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law to his family. Mr Tratt's funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private burial. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.