GORDON JAMES TAYLOR Passed away 16th April 2019 Aged 75 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Sue (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Mechelle & Alistair, Amanda & Desmond. Adored Pop & much loved brother to their families. Gordon's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 26th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Apr. 20, 2019
