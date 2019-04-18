|
Mr. Gordon Mark Russo Late of Adelaide, formerly of Dubbo Passed away 11th April 2019 Aged 48 years Loving husband of Cherie Beloved father of Chris, James, Jono & Mitch. Loved son of Joseph (dec) & Muriel Loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Mr. Russo's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo on Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing at 1pm In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Flinders Wellness Centre would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Gordon's family have requested that NRL jerseys be worn if you are an NRL supporter Funeral arrangements for the late Mr. Gordon Mark Russo are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 18, 2019