Home
Services
Shakespeare Funerals & Cremations
94 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon RUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon RUSSO

Notice Condolences

Gordon RUSSO Notice
Mr. Gordon Mark Russo Late of Adelaide, formerly of Dubbo Passed away 11th April 2019 Aged 48 years Loving husband of Cherie Beloved father of Chris, James, Jono & Mitch. Loved son of Joseph (dec) & Muriel Loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Mr. Russo's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo on Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing at 1pm In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Flinders Wellness Centre would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Gordon's family have requested that NRL jerseys be worn if you are an NRL supporter Funeral arrangements for the late Mr. Gordon Mark Russo are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.