Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Aladdin CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

Gordon Aladdin CAMPBELL Notice
GORDON ALADDIN CAMPBELL Passed away 19th May 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of "Hillside" Gollan. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father of Kathryn, Trish, Heather (dec), Loretta, John, Mark, Libby & their partners. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loved brother to Beulah. Gordon's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 28th May 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from May 22 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.