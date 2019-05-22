|
|
GORDON ALADDIN CAMPBELL Passed away 19th May 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of "Hillside" Gollan. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father of Kathryn, Trish, Heather (dec), Loretta, John, Mark, Libby & their partners. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loved brother to Beulah. Gordon's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 28th May 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from May 22 to May 25, 2019