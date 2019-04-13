Gloria Margaret Gardiner Wedmaier



13th April 2009



10 Years Today



The moment that you died,



Our hearts split in two,



One side filled with memories,



The other died with you.



We often lay awake at night,



When the world is fast asleep,



And take a walk down memory lane,



With tears upon our cheeks.



Remembering you is heartache,



That never goes away



We will hold you tightly within our hearts,



And there you will remain.



Life may go on without you,



But it will never be the same,



For those who have a sister



Treat her with tender care,



You will never know the emptiness,



As when you turn and she is not there.



Loved and remembered always



Bob (dec), Bruce, Athol (dec), Colin,



Loved and remembered always



Bob (dec), Bruce, Athol (dec), Colin,



Glenis (dec), John & Nerrie Published in Narromine News on Apr. 13, 2019