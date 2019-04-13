Home
Gloria Margaret Gardiner WEDMAIER

Gloria Margaret Gardiner WEDMAIER In Memoriam
Gloria Margaret Gardiner Wedmaier

13th April 2009

10 Years Today

The moment that you died,

Our hearts split in two,

One side filled with memories,

The other died with you.

We often lay awake at night,

When the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane,

With tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is heartache,

That never goes away

We will hold you tightly within our hearts,

And there you will remain.

Life may go on without you,

But it will never be the same,

For those who have a sister

Treat her with tender care,

You will never know the emptiness,

As when you turn and she is not there.

Loved and remembered always

Bob (dec), Bruce, Athol (dec), Colin,

Glenis (dec), John & Nerrie
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 13, 2019
