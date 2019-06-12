Home
MR GLEN RICHARD DARLINGTON "Darlo" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 3rd June 2019 Aged 47 years Dearly loved father of Mitchell and Lindsay. Cherished "Poppy Darlo" of Jayden, Amelia, Myles and Axel. Loving son of Cedric (Deceased) & Patricia. Loving brother of Rick, Julie, Wendy, Cathy, Lynette, Liza and an uncle of their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Glen's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 14th June 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on June 12, 2019
