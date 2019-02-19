|
GEOFFREY THOMAS WOOD Late of Dubbo Passed 17th February 2019 Aged 78 years Loved father of his children, Craig, Simone and Julia. Loving father-in-law and grandfather of his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 20th February, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm followed by a Private Cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 19, 2019