Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Thomas WOOD

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Thomas WOOD Notice
GEOFFREY THOMAS WOOD Late of Dubbo Passed 17th February 2019 Aged 78 years Loved father of his children, Craig, Simone and Julia. Loving father-in-law and grandfather of his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 20th February, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm followed by a Private Cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.