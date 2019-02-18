Gavin Melville



Taken 18th February 2016



To lose someone so special



Is really hard to bear



It hardly seems believable



That you're no longer there



You left us far too early



Before your time it seems



And now you'll never have the chance



To fulfi l all those dreams



However hard it is though



We'll take comfort in the thought



Of all the special memories we have



And the happiness you brought



You always lived life to the fullest



But ours won't be the same



Until the day when we can see



Your smiling face again



Love Always



Mum, Amy, Jana,



Ash, Josh and Families



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 18, 2019