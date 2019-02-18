|
Gavin Melville
Taken 18th February 2016
To lose someone so special
Is really hard to bear
It hardly seems believable
That you're no longer there
You left us far too early
Before your time it seems
And now you'll never have the chance
To fulfi l all those dreams
However hard it is though
We'll take comfort in the thought
Of all the special memories we have
And the happiness you brought
You always lived life to the fullest
But ours won't be the same
Until the day when we can see
Your smiling face again
Love Always
Mum, Amy, Jana,
Ash, Josh and Families
xxxxxx
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 18, 2019