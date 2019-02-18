Home
Gavin MELVILLE

In Memoriam
Gavin Melville

Taken 18th February 2016

To lose someone so special

Is really hard to bear

It hardly seems believable

That you're no longer there

You left us far too early

Before your time it seems

And now you'll never have the chance

To fulfi l all those dreams

However hard it is though

We'll take comfort in the thought

Of all the special memories we have

And the happiness you brought

You always lived life to the fullest

But ours won't be the same

Until the day when we can see

Your smiling face again

Love Always

Mum, Amy, Jana,

Ash, Josh and Families

xxxxxx
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 18, 2019
