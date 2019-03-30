|
|
MR GARY JOHN SEMPLE Affectionately known as "Gazza" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 27th March 2019 Aged 58 years Dearly beloved husband of Christine. Loving father of Dylan, Phillip, Simone & Caitlin. Fond brother of Stephen & Sue and loved uncle of their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 5th April 2019 commencing at 12noon. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019