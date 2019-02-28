|
MRS PHYLLIS MAY MEEK Formerly Grainger Late of Dubbo Passed away on 20th February 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved wife of Claude Grainger and John Meek (Both Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Barry & Lyn Grainger, Ann & Raymond (Deceased) Tripp, Ross Grainger & Wendy Lees. Cherished "Nan" of her 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Meek's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 1st March commencing at 10.30am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 28, 2019