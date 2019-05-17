Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice STEVENSON

Notice Condolences

Eunice STEVENSON Notice
EUNICE LAUREL STEVENSON "TINY" Passed away 14th May 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Doug (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Keith (dec), Lyn & David, Joyce & Graham. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Tiny's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 22nd May 2019 Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.