EUNICE LAUREL STEVENSON "TINY" Passed away 14th May 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Doug (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Keith (dec), Lyn & David, Joyce & Graham. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Tiny's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 22nd May 2019
Published in Narromine News on May 17, 2019