|
|
WOODS, Eric Hodgson MBE Late of Kirribilli and formerly of Tomingley. Who passed away peacefully on Friday April 5, 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Patty (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and Stephen. Treasured grandfather of Jane and Caitlin, friend and mentor to their husbands Alexander and Nicholas. Great grandfather of Hugo. "In God's Care" A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church at Peak Hill, on Monday 15 April 2019, commencing at 2pm. Privately cremated.
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 12, 2019