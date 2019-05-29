Home
Eric GOUGH


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
GOUGH, Eric 17.10.1932 - 24.5.2019 The family and friends of Eric, late of Stuart Town are warmly invited to attend a Service of Celebration of his life to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, May 31, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to The Molong Hospital. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in Narromine News on May 29, 2019
