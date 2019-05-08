|
MRS ELAINE JOAN GREER Also known as Mrs Joan Greer Late of Dubbo Passed away 4th May 2019 Aged 98 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Mr Mick Greer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anne & Brian Dalton, Stephanie & Sam Brown, Mike & Sue Greer. Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother of her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Greer's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, commencing at 10:30am on Monday 13th May 2019, followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 8, 2019