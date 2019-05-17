Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for Dympna CALLAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dympna CALLAGHAN

Notice Condolences

Dympna CALLAGHAN Notice
Sister M. Dympna Callaghan RSM (Joyce) 92 years of age. Died peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst on 13 May 2019. Loved member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. One of thirteen children to parents William and Georgina. Survived by her sisters Shirley, Bessie, Joan and Mary. Loved by her many nieces and nephews and extended family. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street Bathurst, at 11.00am on Wednesday 22 May 2019. Interment at Maranatha Lawn Cemetery will follow.



logo
Published in Narromine News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.