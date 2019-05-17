|
Sister M. Dympna Callaghan RSM (Joyce) 92 years of age. Died peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst on 13 May 2019. Loved member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. One of thirteen children to parents William and Georgina. Survived by her sisters Shirley, Bessie, Joan and Mary. Loved by her many nieces and nephews and extended family. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street Bathurst, at 11.00am on Wednesday 22 May 2019. Interment at Maranatha Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in Narromine News on May 17, 2019