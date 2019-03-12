|
|
DYLAN TYLER NEY Passed away 25th February 2019 Aged 22 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Debbie & Stephen. Adored brother of Kayla & step-son to Sharen. Cherished grandson to Coral. Dylan's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 15th March 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Black Dog Institute would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 12, 2019