MR DOUGLAS JOHN RICHARDSON Better known as "Doug" Late of "Pine Grove," Narromine Passed away on 1st April 2019 Aged 78 years Beloved father & father-in-law of Brett & Terri, Leanne & Grant, Scott & Allison, Jason & Leigh and grandfather of Justin, Brooke, Harry, Darby, Jack, Samira & Jake. Fond brother of Bob and Max (Deceased). Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Doug's funeral service to be held in the Narromine Uniting Church, Meryula Street, Narromine on Monday 8th April 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 5, 2019