|
|
DIANNE ELIZABETH WATSON Passed away 2nd May 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Loving mother of Tracy, Paul, Mark, Kellie & their families. Cherished Nan & Great Nan. Loved sister & sister-in-law. Dianne's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Thursday 9th May 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on May 7, 2019