DESMOND GRAHAM GEORGE HACKNEY Passed away 11th June 2019 Aged 64 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Aurora. Loving father of Desmond Jnr. Cherished brother of Cheryle (dec), Narelle and Peter. Adored son of Wal & Georgina Hackney (both dec). Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Desmond's graveside funeral service will be held in the Narromine Cemetery commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 19th June 2019 followed by a memorial service to be held at St Andrews Uniting Church Trangie commencing at 12pm. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 14, 2019