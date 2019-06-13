|
|
DEANNE JOY CAVANAGH Also known as "Mrs D" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 7th June 2019 Aged 50 years Dearly loved partner of David. Loving mother of Melissa, Kyle, Faith and their partners Thomas, Danielle and Lucas. Dear daughter of Kay (Deceased) & Noel Parkes. A fond sister of Michelle, Daryl & Karen and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Deanne's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 17th June 2019 commencing at 11am. In memory of Deanne the family has requested you wear something blue. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on June 13, 2019